Patricia (Killion) Rayburn Obituary
Patricia Rayburn (nee Killion), age 63, of Munster, IN passed away on November 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Jason (Tiffanie) Gill, Kristin Opperman, and Daniel Opperman; grandchildren: Alexander Gill and Hannah Gill; and sisters: Marilyn (Barry) Jasko and Diane Killion. She was preceded in death by her husband: Terry Rayburn and her parents: Robert and Helen Killion. Patricia was a member of St. Thomas More Church and was a dedicated employee of the Munster School District. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday December 8, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A memorial mass will be held DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Please visit www.burnskish.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
