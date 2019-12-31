Home

Patricia Cooper
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Patricia Robinette Cooper


1941 - 2019
Patricia Robinette Cooper Obituary
Patricia Robinette Cooper (nee Oldham) age 78 of Rosemont, Illinois passed away on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Cooper for 47 years. Loving mother of Ronald, Robin, Christopher, Karen, Robert (Amanda), Michael, Melissa and the late Kevin Cooper. Cherished grandmother of Brian Cooper, Jessica Kinchus, Max Cooper and Ava Grace Cooper. Great grandmother to Edward Thomas Phillips, Ethan Robert Phillips, Aiden Stephen Kinchus and Abigail Ruby Kinchus. Dear sister of James, Claude Niles, Jay (JD), Jessica Louise (Jessie) and Mary Agnes (Maggie). Proud aunt of many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Cousin to many. She is survived by her dear and loving school mates; Judy Miller, Maryan Schleshman, Mary Szyszka and Doris Barys and many other friends. Visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Funeral service on January 4, 2020 at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in Elm Lawn Cemetery, Elmhurst, Illinois. For info please call 847 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
