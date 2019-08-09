|
Sister Patricia Robinson, BVM, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Marian Hall, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation and sharing of memories will be from 9–11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
She was born on April 5, 1932, in Chicago, to Daniel and Mary A. Burg Robinson. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1950, from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Chicago.
Sister Pat was a teacher at St. Gertrude in Chicago and Carmel High School in Mundelein, Ill. She taught in Des Moines, Iowa; Butte, Mont.; Lincoln, Nebr.; and South Bend, Notre Dame, and Rensselaer, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Ellen Quinn and Jean (Richard) Payne; sisters-in-law Barbara Robinson and Glenda Robinson; and brother-in-law Roland Schuck. She is survived by sisters Elizabeth Schuck and Grace (Joseph) Barney, all of Illinois; a brother Daniel Robinson of Indiana, a brother-in-law Robert Quinn; nieces; nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 68 years.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmsisters.org/donate.
