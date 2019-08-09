Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marian Hall Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Marian Hall Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Robinson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Robinson Obituary
Sister Patricia Robinson, BVM, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Marian Hall, Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation and sharing of memories will be from 9–11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

She was born on April 5, 1932, in Chicago, to Daniel and Mary A. Burg Robinson. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1950, from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Chicago.

Sister Pat was a teacher at St. Gertrude in Chicago and Carmel High School in Mundelein, Ill. She taught in Des Moines, Iowa; Butte, Mont.; Lincoln, Nebr.; and South Bend, Notre Dame, and Rensselaer, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Ellen Quinn and Jean (Richard) Payne; sisters-in-law Barbara Robinson and Glenda Robinson; and brother-in-law Roland Schuck. She is survived by sisters Elizabeth Schuck and Grace (Joseph) Barney, all of Illinois; a brother Daniel Robinson of Indiana, a brother-in-law Robert Quinn; nieces; nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 68 years.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmsisters.org/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.