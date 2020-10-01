Patricia "Patty" Roznovsky, 59, transitioned to be with God on September 29, 2020. Patty loved her family with all of her heart, and is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, John Roznovsky; four daughters: Sandi (Adam) Smith, Mary (Andrew) Swearingen, Amy (Michael) Murray, and Katie Roznovsky; seven grandchildren: Julia, Michael, Nolan, Caden, Kian, Kenna, and Caleb; as well as her two sisters: Barb (Don) Coons and Julie (Jonathan) Brune; her mother, Mary Capocy, and her father, John Capocy. Despite all of her struggles, Patty always wanted to bring joy and love to her family, and in her memory, they request donations be made to help others find hope and peace at To Write Love on Her Arms, www.twloha.com
.