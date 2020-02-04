|
|
Patricia Ruth Barrow of Evanston died peacefully on January 27, 2020 with her beloved husband, Charles, by her side. She was 89 years old. The couple met in junior high and were devoted to one another for 76 years.
Born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1930, Patsy was the daughter of Paul and Ruth Souter Wandelt. She attended Oak Park High School and graduated magna cum laude from Brown University, where she majored in Mathematics.
Patsy was a lifelong learner, a voracious reader, and a devourer of culture.She loved theater, ballet, symphony, art, and architecture. She also worshipped beauty, especially flowers, and was an exceptional entertainer. She was a dedicated member of the Garden Club of Evanston and the Fortnightly Club of Chicago, both for which she served as Treasurer.
Patsy loyally supported Charles in his successful banking career and he in turn encouraged her to pursue her passions. They traveled the world but were probably happiest enjoying a cup of coffee or a cocktail on the pier at their cottage in Michigan.
Patsy was a tech trailblazer. Her 20-year professional career began in 1965 when she was a mainframe computer programmer at the State National Bank of Evanston. She also worked in IT at the Quaker Oats Company, National CSS, and Booz, Allen and Hamilton.
An enthusiastic student of life, Patsy was the oldest woman to earn an MBA from the University of Chicago at the age of 46. She will be remembered by many as compassionate, insightful, brilliant, and opinionated. She had unwavering loyalty to family and friends and took deep pride in her grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by Charles, her daughters Paula (Jeff) Danoff, Carla Barrow, and Barbara (Jon) Achenbaum, and grandchildren Charlie Danoff, Jeffrey (Ashley) Danoff, John Ford, Will Ford, Julie (Gabi) Achenbaum, Amy Achenbaum and Anne Achenbaum.
A private family service is planned. Gifts in Patsy's memory can be made to the Evanston Art Center. www.evanstonartcenter.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020