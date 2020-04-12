Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc.;
637 Lenox Street
New Lenox, IL 60451
(877) 974-9201
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Georgopulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia S. Georgopulos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia S. Georgopulos, nee Papanicolaou, of Tinley Park, born in Madzagra-Tripoli, Greece. Beloved wife for 56 years to the late Soterios J. Loving mother of Christine (Charles) Nolan and Kiki (Bruce) Zikmund. Devoted Yiayia of Dean Siensa and Paige Zikmund. Loving sister of John (the late Theodora) Pappas and the late Eleni. Dearest aunt of Dr. George Papanicolaou and Ted (Tiffiany) Pappas. Proud Nouna of Eugenia (Ryan) Ruble. May her memory be eternal. Private funeral services have been held. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Memorials in her name can be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road Palos Hills, IL 60465. For information please call 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -