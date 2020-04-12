|
|
Patricia S. Georgopulos, nee Papanicolaou, of Tinley Park, born in Madzagra-Tripoli, Greece. Beloved wife for 56 years to the late Soterios J. Loving mother of Christine (Charles) Nolan and Kiki (Bruce) Zikmund. Devoted Yiayia of Dean Siensa and Paige Zikmund. Loving sister of John (the late Theodora) Pappas and the late Eleni. Dearest aunt of Dr. George Papanicolaou and Ted (Tiffiany) Pappas. Proud Nouna of Eugenia (Ryan) Ruble. May her memory be eternal. Private funeral services have been held. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Memorials in her name can be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road Palos Hills, IL 60465. For information please call 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020