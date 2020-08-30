Patricia (Pat) Morrison died on August 25 at Northshore Hospital, Evanston, IL.
Born January 27, 1953 in Evanston to the late Patrick and Dolores Morrison, Pat graduated from Marywood High School (Evanston) and Western Illinois University. She had a career in advertising/marketing and web development before turning her love of gardening into The Garden Gal-Urban/Suburban Gardener.
She leaves behind family and many friends who will miss her sharp wit and sense of humor.
Memorials in Pat's memory can be made to the Canine Therapy Corps (3918 W. Fullerton, Chicago, IL 60647) where she volunteered with her beloved canine companion, Max, who preceded her in death. https://www.caninetherapycorps.org/donation