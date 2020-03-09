Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700

Patricia Sandra Strongin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Spak Strongin, daughter of the late Mabel and Phil Hoffberg. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Spak and Ben Strongin. Devoted mother of Marcee Spak Albertario, Robert (Sharon) Spak, and Randy (Teresa) Scott. Adoring grandmother of Melissa (Jason) Peck, Matthew (Michelle) Albertario, Michelle (Robert) Saltzmann, and Katie Scott. Cherished great grandmother of Bennett and Liam Peck, and Lacie Saltzmann. Sister of Bonnie Koff. Dear aunt, great aunt and cousin, devoted best friend to many. Funeral Service Monday, March 9, 2020, 1:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, Illinois, 60091. Contributions may be made to the , or a . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois. Info 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now