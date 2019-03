Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Schotanus Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Schotanus

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Schotanus, 79, of Highland Park, IL and Wilton Manors, FL passed away on February 26, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was the beloved daughter of Rose and Florio "Blackie" Orsi and was preceded in death by her sister Sheila Zombolo and son B. Joseph Schotanus. She is survived by her children Brad (Kiki) and Julie; Vito Mariani, Jr. (Maggie); her grandchildren Joe, Drew, Frank and Vivian; brother-in-law Leo Zombolo; and her sister Donna Orsi.Pat was born and raised in Highland Park, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1957 and marrying her neighbor and love of her life, Hank Schotanus 56 years ago. Losing both her mother and first born son in the months leading up to her 27th birthday drove Pat to become a fiercely loyal and unfailingly supportive mother to her children – those that were born to her and the far greater number she welcomed into her life. Pat was a licensed hair stylist who worked for Olympic champion Barbara Ann Scott but is most fondly remembered for the unlicensed work she performed on her family and friends on Park Avenue. Her love of golf was inherited from her father (perhaps inspired by playing Bob O'Link) and shared with her husband and children. She enjoyed playing the game well and hated playing it poorly. She treasured competing whether it was winning the Sunset Valley Women's Golf Championship eight times or beating the guys down in Florida. Pat was a breast cancer survivor, a faithful Catholic and a "junking" addict but the sunshine of her life were the grandkids that could do no wrong. She valued the companionship of her dogs and her extended canine family (in particular the little stinker, Willie). Pat & Hank were fortunate to spend most of the last 26 years in their "utopia" on the Middle River in Wilton Manors surrounded by wonderful friends, neighbors and an occasional manatee. When Pat wasn't on walks with her precious LuLu you could always find her enjoying a glass of wine preparing for the next visit from her family. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, March 4th, from 4:00-5:30 at Richardson Park Manor House, 1937 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 9:30-11:00am followed immediately by a funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Broward County www.humanebroward.com or spend the money on a bottle of wine, wait until 4:00pm and share a good Pat story. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries