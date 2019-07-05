Patricia Shughrou



April 20, 1923-­? May 16, 2019



To do something bold, it helps to be young. Patricia Shughrou (born in Union, West Virginia) was twenty-­?one when she enlisted as a U.S. Marine in 1944. She went to boot camp at the Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune, N.C. and said she purposely failed the typing test so that she could be trained as an aircraft mechanic. She was sent to Norman, Oklahoma and El Toro, California for aviation mechanic training. It was still rare for women serve in the military, and after the war, in Chicago, when Patricia was in uniform, she remembered people on the street thanking her for her service. She was a corporal when she was honorably discharged in the spring of l946: a pioneer who slipped back into daily life.



She had the natural spirit of a Marine. Patricia came from a formidable matriarchy led by five sisters of the McClaugherty family of Union, West Virginia. Mary Ferris, a long-­?time friend, said Patricia was, "very upfront and not fussy, not given to silly talk." She took this strength into the next generation and began a series of jobs in Chicago.



She loved her job at the Chicago Tribune. She then worked at Prudential Life Insurance and when her division was relocated to Indiana, they sent a car for her every day so she could continue working.



After retirement, Patricia kept working. She was a longtime volunteer at her church, St. Chrysostom's Episcopal Church, and Richard Hoskins remembers Patricia ran the office, "with great discipline and style."



Patricia enjoyed her hi-­?rise apartment on the north side of Chicago. She liked to sit at her corner table, where she was surrounded by open skies. Every day she attacked and conquered the New York Times Crossword puzzle with ferocity. The world seemed wide and so was her spirit.



She passed away at home surrounded by people she loved. Patricia is greatly missed by her cousins, Katherine Martin of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Malcolm Magruder of Millwood, Virginia, John Davis of Lexington, Kentucky and Richard Davis of Phoenix, Arizona and many friends and second cousins. Patricia is survived by three cousins, Kitty Lee Martin of Minneapolis, Dick Davis of Phoenix and John Davis of Lexington. She also had a close group of friends. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019