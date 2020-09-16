Patricia Siciliano

Devoted Daughter of the late James and Ann; Loving Cousin of Eleanor (the late Rocco) Caccavale, the late Lina (the late Sam) Caccavale, the late Mario Mastrogiacomo, the late Mary Janis, Richard Janis, Sal and Robert Caccavale with many more loving cousins. Loving Niece and Friend to many. Visitation Friday, September 18, from 10am until time of Chapel service 11:30am at Carbonara funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave Melrose Park Il. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Please Omit Flowers. Please visit Patricia's Tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net