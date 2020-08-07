Patricia Siegel, nee Groves, of Elmhurst, age 82. Beloved wife of Raymond Siegel; loving mother of Kevin McGough, Donna Fabbri, Patrick McGough, the late Brian (Darlene) and the late Gregory McGough; proud grandmother of Christine, Carrie, Ryan, Timothy, James, Bryan, Jayme, Tricia, Trin, Joseph and the late Iris; great-grandmother of six; dear sister of Dolores (Richard) Twitty, the late June (George) Motor, late Edward and the late Laverne (Bruno) Barzda. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington, Hillside. Interment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Domitilla Church or the charity of your choice
appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.