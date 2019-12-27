Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Patricia Slack Obituary
Patricia Mae Slack, nee Moreau beloved wife of the late Lowell E. Slack. Loving mother of Deborah (Skip) Currey-Boyd, David (Cathy) Slack, the late Douglas Slack, Diane (Terry) Greco, Daniel (Bari) Slack, Denise (Tom) Mortellaro-Ryan and Dayle (Ryan) Ellis. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Christine) Currey, David (Brittany) Currey, Catherine (Tyson) Beauchamp, Dillon Slack, Ashley (Brian) Curtin, Nicholas (Jackie) Greco, Trent and Brooke Greco, Jordan (Jim Carey), Skylar and Ryan Slack, Sam, Rachael and Gabrielle Mortellaro, Audrey and Graham Ellis. Devoted great grandmother of Joseph, Gavin, Kinsley, William, Emerson, Cullom, Benjamin, Madilyn, Maeve, Breelyn, Finley and Hadley. Fond Sister of Lolly (the late Ralph) Buckingham and Aunt of Susan Buckingham (John Dwyer) and Mark (Bobbi) Buckingham.

Patricia was a long-time resident of Mount Prospect and member of St. Raymond de Penafort church, residing the past few years at Addorolata Villa in Wheeling.

Visitation Sunday December 29, 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday December 30, 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations requested to Ronald McDonald House, Chapter Business Office, 1301 W. 22nd St., Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523 rmhc.org or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 mercyhome.org

Funeral info 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
