Patricia "Pat" Stankoskey nee Strzala, 86 of Addison. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Andrew (Susanne) and Daniel (Jennifer) Stankoskey. Cherished grandmother of Sara, Kyle, Jack and Maxwell. Dear sister of Roman (Donna) and the late Russell Strzala. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 AM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Visitation Friday, 2-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 4709 Golf Rd., Suite 1015, Skokie 60076 greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019