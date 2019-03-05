|
Patricia Strandberg, Age 73, nee Power. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jeanne Power. Beloved wife of Edward. Loving mother of Linda (Patrick) Barger and Susan (Shawn) Davenport. Cherished grandmother of Lily, Grace, Nate and Brynn. Dear sister of Fred (Marilyn) Power Jr., Don Power, Bill (Joan) Power, Tom (Kay) Power, Mary (Bill) Barbaro and the late Mike (Judy) Power. Fond sister-in-law of Barbara (the late Al) Leindecker and Nancy (Bob) DeLeon. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday March 6 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Monica Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Services will conclude following Mass. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019