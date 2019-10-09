|
|
Patricia Vraney, 76 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born August 6, 1943, the daughter of the late Clifford Murphy and Blossom (nèe Ahlberg) Murphy. On November 7, 1959, Patricia married Earl Michael Vraney in Clinton, IA and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2014. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Patricia is survived by her children, Earl (Laurie), Vicky (John) Kickert, and Patti (Arleigh) Bostrom; her grandchildren, John, Shelby, Brittany, Ashley, Nicole, Hailey, Mitchel, Megan; and great-grandchildren, Kane and Ellie; her mother, Blossom Murphy; her sister, LeeAnn (Keith) Milbratz; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes - St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment of cremains will immediately follow in Hillside East Cemetery, Antioch. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Peter Catholic Church. Please sign the online guestbook for Patricia at www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019