Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes - St. Peter Catholic Church
557 Lake St.
Antioch, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillside East Cemetery
Antioch, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Vraney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sue Vraney


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Sue Vraney Obituary
Patricia Vraney, 76 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born August 6, 1943, the daughter of the late Clifford Murphy and Blossom (nèe Ahlberg) Murphy. On November 7, 1959, Patricia married Earl Michael Vraney in Clinton, IA and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2014. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Patricia is survived by her children, Earl (Laurie), Vicky (John) Kickert, and Patti (Arleigh) Bostrom; her grandchildren, John, Shelby, Brittany, Ashley, Nicole, Hailey, Mitchel, Megan; and great-grandchildren, Kane and Ellie; her mother, Blossom Murphy; her sister, LeeAnn (Keith) Milbratz; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes - St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment of cremains will immediately follow in Hillside East Cemetery, Antioch. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Peter Catholic Church. Please sign the online guestbook for Patricia at www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now