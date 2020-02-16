Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Faith, Hope and Charity Church
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map

Patricia Sullivan Hitt


1937 - 2020
Patricia Sullivan Hitt Obituary
Patricia "Patti" Sullivan Hitt, 82 of Glenview, passed away February 5th, with her family by her side. She was born to the late John Patrick and Elizabeth Shea Sullivan, on November 1 1937, in Chicago, Illinois. Patti graduated from Woodlands Academy in 1955 and received a BA in in Philosophy from the Manhattanville College in 1959. She married John Hitt in 1964, and they lived together in Winnetka, IL for thirty-five years before relocating to Glenview. Patti is survived by four children: John Hitt, Jr. (Stephanie), of Evanston; Elizabeth Raudat (Charles), of Johnson City, Tennessee; Patrick Hitt (Bernadette), of Narberth, PA; and Kathleen Hitt (Tristan Behm), of Mt. Shasta, CA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, her brother John P. Sullivan, Jr. (Kathleen), and her cousin Mary Catherine Hughes.

Patti was a lifelong supporter of the arts. She attended operas for many years in New York and Chicago and was a season supporter of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as well as member of the Art Institute of Chicago. Patti also immensely enjoyed travel. She took Europe and traveled with her daughters to Africa and Australia, and was looking forward to dining in Italy this summer. Her most precious time was spent with family. She loved playing tennis with friends or golf with John Sr. and the children and never missed an opportunity to break bread with her family, especially as the children got older and had grandchildren.

Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the SS. Faith, Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or The Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 or the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60603.

Info: www.donnellafuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
