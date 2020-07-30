Patricia T. O'Neill, nee Kennedy; Devoted wife of the late Gerald; Loving mother of Jerry (Cathleen Barry), Kevin (Judy), John, Peggy (late Bob) Rux, and Patty (Bill) Mulchrone; Proud grandma of 12, and great-grandma of 4; Preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Grady; and Veronica, Jack, and Joseph Kennedy; Beloved aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many; Born and raised in St. Gabriel Parish; Proud alum of St. Xavier University; and dedicated Nurse for over 60 years; All Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com