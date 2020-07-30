Patricia was my Aunt her brother Jack Kennedy was my father. I am so sad to hear this. I have many great memories of my Aunt Pat and her family growing up in Chicago. Now she at peace in heaven. Say hello to my mom and dad. My aunt Ronnie, Mary, I miss you and all the amily that are now in heaven. Love from your silly neice Joyce Kennedy. Your brother my dad adored you and all his siblings.

joyce Elizabeth kennedy