Patricia T. O'Neill
Patricia T. O'Neill, nee Kennedy; Devoted wife of the late Gerald; Loving mother of Jerry (Cathleen Barry), Kevin (Judy), John, Peggy (late Bob) Rux, and Patty (Bill) Mulchrone; Proud grandma of 12, and great-grandma of 4; Preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Grady; and Veronica, Jack, and Joseph Kennedy; Beloved aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many; Born and raised in St. Gabriel Parish; Proud alum of St. Xavier University; and dedicated Nurse for over 60 years; All Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
July 29, 2020
Patricia was my Aunt her brother Jack Kennedy was my father. I am so sad to hear this. I have many great memories of my Aunt Pat and her family growing up in Chicago. Now she at peace in heaven. Say hello to my mom and dad. My aunt Ronnie, Mary, I miss you and all the amily that are now in heaven. Love from your silly neice Joyce Kennedy. Your brother my dad adored you and all his siblings.
joyce Elizabeth kennedy
