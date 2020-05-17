Patricia (nee Bereckis) Rippel, age 78, recently of Orland Park and a long-time resident of Lombard, passed away on May 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pete, and sons Peter Rippel III and Rick Poierier. She is survived by her son Scott Poierier, grandchildren Kimberly (Jermaine) Basley, Daniel Okon and Joseph Poierier, and great-grandchildren Derrick, Matthew, Danyale, Caiden and Jordan. Sister to the late John (Esther) Bereckis, Doris (late Richard) Ostapina, Gen (late Emil) Hess, Monica Samars, the late Bill (Diane) Bereckis, Judith (late Don) Prochaska, George (Claire) Bereckis, Anne Bereckis, and Theresa (Bruno) Bertocci. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Pat was fond of animals and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation was private; a memorial service will be held at a later date.





