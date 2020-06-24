Patricia V. (Costello) O'Donnell passed away June 21, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1928 to Benjamin and Marie Costello in Chicago IL. She married Robert A. (Bob) O'Donnell and is survived by their children-Kathleen (Rudy) Mensone, Robert J. (Meg) O'Donnell, Eileen (Joe) Lucas, Patricia (Gordon) Broich, Daniel (Terrie) O'Donnell, and Michael (Nicole) O'Donnell. One child, Patrick, died in childhood. She is survived by a beloved brother, Donald Costello. Pat and Bob retired in Naples FL, where he passed away in 2012. Pat's final years were spent at Independence Village in Naperville IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store