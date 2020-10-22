1/1
Patricia Warczak
1929 - 2020
Patricia Warczak (nee Clausen) age 91, of Lemont. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Gwen Patryna, Glen (Carol), Mark (Linda Lucas), Carol (Joe) Andalina and the late Matthew. Grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Mother-in-law of Margaret (Tom) Tumpane. Funeral Mass 10:30am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Bernard Church, 13030 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Private. Active member of St. Bernard Church. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences

October 21, 2020
May Mrs. W. rest in peace! My deepest condolences to the entire Warczak family. I know she will be missed by many.
Jack Casey
Friend
October 21, 2020
A very lovely lady, conducted herself with grace and poise and was the matriarch of a loving family
Chris Barcelona
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Pat (and George, too) were probably among the very best friends we have had at St. Bernard's. Both were kind, caring and compassionate people with WONDERFUL senses of humor! We've missed George since the time of his death and now it seems impossible that we won't be seeing this wonderful woman any more. All we can say is that we know that Jesus is most likely enjoying them even more than we did thru these past 25-30 years. To the family, thank you for sharing them with so many friends! God's blessings on all of you!
Jeanie & Ray PECOR
Friend
