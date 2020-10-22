Patricia Warczak (nee Clausen) age 91, of Lemont. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Gwen Patryna, Glen (Carol), Mark (Linda Lucas), Carol (Joe) Andalina and the late Matthew. Grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Mother-in-law of Margaret (Tom) Tumpane. Funeral Mass 10:30am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Bernard Church, 13030 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Private. Active member of St. Bernard Church. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
.