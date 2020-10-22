Pat (and George, too) were probably among the very best friends we have had at St. Bernard's. Both were kind, caring and compassionate people with WONDERFUL senses of humor! We've missed George since the time of his death and now it seems impossible that we won't be seeing this wonderful woman any more. All we can say is that we know that Jesus is most likely enjoying them even more than we did thru these past 25-30 years. To the family, thank you for sharing them with so many friends! God's blessings on all of you!

Jeanie & Ray PECOR

Friend