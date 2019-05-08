|
|
Patricia "Poppy" Ruth (nee Besterfield) Watkinson 73, beloved wife of James, loving mother of Kenneth (Doreen), Jeffrey (Jordan), Laura (Giovanni) Restrepo, the late Valerie (Trevor) Dreyer, grandmother of Christopher, Jessica, Ryan, Parker, Alexander, Jonathan, Brianna, Brady, Evelyn, great grandmother of Theodore, niece of Kathryn Gersch, sister of Diane (Michael) Olson , aunt of Frank (Jade) Falcone and many nieces and nephews, daughter of the late Ruth Moressi, sister of the late Gerald and George (Lori) Besterfield. Visitation 10-11 AM Friday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhardt Rd. Mundelein. Mass is 11 AM. Memorials to Gift of Hope at https://www.giftofhope.org/monetary-donations/ For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019