Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
Patricia Watkinson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Watkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Watkinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Watkinson Obituary
Patricia "Poppy" Ruth (nee Besterfield) Watkinson 73, beloved wife of James, loving mother of Kenneth (Doreen), Jeffrey (Jordan), Laura (Giovanni) Restrepo, the late Valerie (Trevor) Dreyer, grandmother of Christopher, Jessica, Ryan, Parker, Alexander, Jonathan, Brianna, Brady, Evelyn, great grandmother of Theodore, niece of Kathryn Gersch, sister of Diane (Michael) Olson , aunt of Frank (Jade) Falcone and many nieces and nephews, daughter of the late Ruth Moressi, sister of the late Gerald and George (Lori) Besterfield. Visitation 10-11 AM Friday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhardt Rd. Mundelein. Mass is 11 AM. Memorials to Gift of Hope at https://www.giftofhope.org/monetary-donations/ For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now