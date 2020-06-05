Patricia Weyand
Patricia "Pat" Weyand (nee McMillan) 90, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Patricia was born to the late Archibald and late Margaret Mcmillan. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Alfred "Whitey" Weyand for 67 years; devoted mother of Bruce (Elizabeth) Weyand, Steven (Beth) Weyand, and Kimberly Weyand; loving Nana of Karyn, Amie, and Catherine; dear sister of the late James "Jim" (late Fran) McMillan, late Elizabeth "Betty" (late Herb) Brown, late John "Jack" McMillan, late Lillian "Bella" McMillan, late Frances (late John) Bijak, late Margaret "Marge" (late Sam) Montalbano; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
