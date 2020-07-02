Patricia passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 84 in AZ. Born and raised in Chicago, Pat lived in Addison and Marengo, IL until she moved to the Phoenix area at the age of 80. She worked for many years at United Laboratories in St. Charles, IL. Pat is survived by her three children with ex-husband Richard Zufan who died in 2015: Donna Pontau (Art), Thomas Zufan (Debbie), and Diane Jensen (David); and grandchildren Karl and Tricia Pontau, Tara and Peyton Zufan, and Quinton, Katie, and Krissy Jensen. Patricia's partner for several decades, Merdith "Sonny" Banes, predeceased her. No services will be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.





