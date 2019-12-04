|
|
Patrick A. Abbeduto, age 90, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Zofia D. Abbeduto; loving father of Catherine (Michael) Baublitz and Carolyn Beveridge; dearest grandfather of Kristina (Timothy) Pierse, Melissa Baublitz, Brittany and Olivia Beveridge; caring great grandfather of Timothy Pierse III; dear brother of Vincent Abbeduto, the late Mary (the late Walter) Pieszka and Louis (the late Maria) Abbeduto; fond brother-in-law of Tadeusz (the late Zosia) Tarabula, Basia (Stanislaw) Klich, Marynia (Jurek) Chodan. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 10:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Damian Church Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019