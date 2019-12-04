Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Damian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Abbeduto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick A. Abbeduto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick A. Abbeduto Obituary
Patrick A. Abbeduto, age 90, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Zofia D. Abbeduto; loving father of Catherine (Michael) Baublitz and Carolyn Beveridge; dearest grandfather of Kristina (Timothy) Pierse, Melissa Baublitz, Brittany and Olivia Beveridge; caring great grandfather of Timothy Pierse III; dear brother of Vincent Abbeduto, the late Mary (the late Walter) Pieszka and Louis (the late Maria) Abbeduto; fond brother-in-law of Tadeusz (the late Zosia) Tarabula, Basia (Stanislaw) Klich, Marynia (Jurek) Chodan. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 10:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Damian Church Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now