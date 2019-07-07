|
|
Patrick B. Soellinger 79, of Lake Geneva passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Sage Meadows in Lake Geneva.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Fontana with Fr. Sergio Lizama presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of service. A private burial will be held in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Lake Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's honor may be given to St. Vincent DePaul of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Fontana
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown, WI is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019