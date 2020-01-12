Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Patrick Bissell O'Brien Obituary
Patrick Bissell O'Brien son of Deborah (Bissell) and Patrick W. O'Brien died peacefully at his home in Zion, Arkansas on January 2, 2020. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael. He is survived by siblings Kathy (Tom) Caplice, Mariellen (Mike) Hendricks, Jim (Karen) O'Brien and Patti (TJ) Sheahan as well as many nieces and nephews.

Patrick was born in Evanston in 1959, and in 1963 he moved to the Easy K Ranch, a home for people with developmental disabilities. Pat loved the outdoors, riding in cars, and music. He will be remembered fondly by his family in Evanston, as well as his Easy K family.

Services were held on January 4 in Zion, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easy K Foundation, c/o Robert Rustman, 275 Indies Way #706, Naples, FL 34110.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
