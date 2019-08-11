|
Patrick Buckley, age 81, of Villa Park and Coolaclarig and Pollough, Listowel, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved life partner of Marie Buckley, nee Ross; loving father Martin (Audrey Fernandez) and Patrick Buckley Jr.; dear son of the late Martin and the late Elizabeth Buckley, nee Finucane; fond brother of Sr. Mary Buckley of Castleisland, County Kerry; fond cousin of Sr. Patricia Galvin of Limerick, Sr. Mary Galvin of Limerick, Sr. Joan Galvin of Mallow, County Cork, Sr. Rosalie Cary of Tralee, County Kerry, the late Dan Joe (the late Eileen) Galvin, Gerald Galvin of Daugh, County Kerry, Patrick Fahey, and Ryan Fahey; loving uncle of Lisa (Steven) Love, Lori (John) Fizer; dear friend of Tom McGrath and family of Listowel and New York City ,NY, and the late Moss (Elsie) Foran; cherished cousin and friend of many. Lifelong member of Operating Engineers Local 399. He loved his family, fishing, and the Kerry football team. Visitation Sunday, August 11th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace. Mass 10AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials in Patrick's name to , 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611 312-227-4000. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019