|
|
Patrick Carroll Williams, age 53, formerly of Morton Grove, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Chattanooga TN. Patrick is survived by his wife, Sarah and daughters, Brigid and Caitlin. He was the son of Joan and the late Richard; brother of Matthew, Brendan, Catherine (Brian), Ian (Karyn), Marian (Sig); beloved uncle to Lauren, Evan, Richard, Mary Elizabeth, Sade, Faye, William, Alexander, Wilhelmina. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. on June 22, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Road, Glenview. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Things First of Chattanooga. (firstthings.org)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 9 to June 16, 2019