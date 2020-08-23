1/
Patrick Casimir Holland
1946 - 2020
Patrick Casimir Holland, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Patrick was born on June 1, 1946 and raised in Madison, WI. Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doris; children Robert, and James; former spouse Jean Helen Blanke; children Patricia (Rafael), Sean (Kirstin), Christina; grandchildren Brian, Matthew, Gage, and Olivia; brothers Wayne (June), Martin (Donna), and Robert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by parents Robert R. and Jean A. (nee Lipinski), and brothers Richard and James. He received his MBA from Lake Forest College and spent his career in Information Technology, working for companies such as Baxter Healthcare, Kraft, Allstate, and Walgreens. He was a genius with database architecture, well respected in his field. Patrick was retired, enjoyed music, movies, reading and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed Taekwondo, earning his black belt then helping his school by teaching classes. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services are private. To honor Patrick's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, www.misericordia.com. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
August 21, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Holland and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
