Patrick Casimir Holland, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Patrick was born on June 1, 1946 and raised in Madison, WI. Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doris; children Robert, and James; former spouse Jean Helen Blanke; children Patricia (Rafael), Sean (Kirstin), Christina; grandchildren Brian, Matthew, Gage, and Olivia; brothers Wayne (June), Martin (Donna), and Robert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by parents Robert R. and Jean A. (nee Lipinski), and brothers Richard and James. He received his MBA from Lake Forest College and spent his career in Information Technology, working for companies such as Baxter Healthcare, Kraft, Allstate, and Walgreens. He was a genius with database architecture, well respected in his field. Patrick was retired, enjoyed music, movies, reading and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed Taekwondo, earning his black belt then helping his school by teaching classes. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services are private. To honor Patrick's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, www.misericordia.com
