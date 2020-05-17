Patrick Charles De Freeuw
1971 - 2020
Patrick Charles De Freeuw, May 12, 2020, age 48. Late of Flossmoor. Beloved son of Richard and Patricia De Freeuw. Loving brother of Jennifer De Freeuw (Allen Walker). Fond uncle of Erick Vandergaw and Tara Vandergaw. Survived by a loving extended family. Patrick was an avid Chicago White Sox, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks fan. Loved all things trivia, crossword puzzles, Wheel of Fortune and golf. Funeral and interment services will be private. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Kyle and I and my whole family are so sorry to hear of this loss. As a friend of Jennifer's since 7th grade, I can only imagine how devastating this has to be. I remember from Flossmoor days how athletic, handsome and popular Pat was and know how much he will be missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. May his memory always be a blessing.
Andrea Berggren
Friend
May 15, 2020
So sorry about your loss. One should never have to bury one's child.
Gary Kiemnec
Family
May 15, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this news and my deepest condolences. I have so many fond memories of our families spending so much time together growing up. From days at Western Avenue playground while our moms played tennis to family vacations to our fathers Alma maters. I am forever grateful for our families friendship and am here for all of you as you all have been there for my family. I will miss Patricks smiling face and even him teasing me... just as when we were little kids. All my love, Sally (Keenan) Washlow
Sally Washlow
Friend
May 15, 2020
So sorry about your loss. No one should have to bury their child(ren).
Gary Kiemnec
Family
May 15, 2020
PATRICK

Patrick was born and grew up in Flossmoor, Illinois. He was a bright, adventurous and beautiful
child who grew into a charismatic, hard-working, humble and kind young man.
Everyone was always happy to see Patrick. His blond good looks and engaging smile drew
people to him. It was fun to be around him ! Whenever you heard people laughing at a family party, Patrick was always at the center of the group. His wit was unmatched !
Patrick helped all of us - there wasn't a rehab project, painting or house repairs, from building a fence to refinishing kitchen cabinets, that he didn't undertake and finish to perfection.
He was always cheerful, and loved dogs and children, who returned the feeling.
Patrick was athletic and intellectual, loved golf, tennis, politics, and was a master at Trivial Pursuit.
He was a huge sports fan and followed the White Sox, Bulls, Bears and Hawks with a passion.
He was especially kind to the elderly, and helped his grandmother, Lucille Murray, with
any and every project that needed attention at her Lake House.
Patrick was not materialistic, but rather enjoyed fine food and good company as more important than things. Family meant everything to him, and long-time friends (some from as early as kindergarten),
were next in line for his affection.
The hearts of his family and friends are broken, and not having his physical presence among us leaves an enormous void. However, his cheerful spirit, love and kindness are his legacy to us - one
that we will hold in our hearts forever.

Sheila Murray Rave
Aunt of Patrick De Freeuw
Sheila Murray Rave
Family
May 15, 2020
Iam so sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Heather OConnor
Friend
May 15, 2020
To Pat's family... I'm so sorry to hear about this. I worked with Pat at the CBOT. He was one of the sharpest guys I knew. Very intelligent and witty. We played pool after work quite a bit and I'm pretty sure he won way more than he lost. It was impossible not to have a good time if he was there... unless you were the kids sitting in front of us at the Cubs/Sox game at Wrigley. Pat was always loyal to the Sox. If you made the mistake of wearing any Cubs gear, you were fair game. It was hilarious. I'm so sorry for your loss. Pat was one of the best.
Chris Halverson
Friend
May 15, 2020
Im in shock Pat. You were always a good dude to me. I appreciated all of our talks and all the things you taught me early in my career. We always kept in touch no matter where life took us. I wont forget you. My God bless your soul. R.I.P. brother. ❤ Youd always say: Easy Ramos Lol. Ill miss that.
Rick Ramos
Friend
May 15, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of Pat. We have all lost a great friend. Patrick was close buddy of my son Lou and we all enjoyed his friendship and sharing White Sox games with him. A true gentleman.
Lou Gasperec Sr
Friend
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
Pat was such a wonderful friend through the years, and my heart goes out to his wonderful parents and sister at this time. Here are a couple of photos of just a very small sampling of the great memories I have of him. Pat impacted those around him in such a positive way with his gregarious and warm personality. He was a friend for life from the moment I met him freshman year, and that bond never diminished. I miss him dearly already. Please know that you have a vast network together with you to mourn his passing, and that we're here to support you with anything you may need. I look forward to a time when we can celebrate his life together real soon.

With Love,
Jeff Dicks
May 14, 2020
Dear Defreeuw family,
Patrick was a dear and life long friend of mine. He was at my kindergarten birthday party, 16 party and my 40th. Not to mention the many birthdays in between. Pat and I lived together after college, went to many Sox games, worked together, shared many laughs and supported eachother through tough times. There are not too many people that can make so many people happy just by seeing his face. Pat will be forever missed. Sorry but my words are falling way short of my actual feelings. I pray that God will bring peace to the Defreeuw family and the rest of Pat's many friends and loved ones.
Paul Reed
Friend
