PATRICK



Patrick was born and grew up in Flossmoor, Illinois. He was a bright, adventurous and beautiful

child who grew into a charismatic, hard-working, humble and kind young man.

Everyone was always happy to see Patrick. His blond good looks and engaging smile drew

people to him. It was fun to be around him ! Whenever you heard people laughing at a family party, Patrick was always at the center of the group. His wit was unmatched !

Patrick helped all of us - there wasn't a rehab project, painting or house repairs, from building a fence to refinishing kitchen cabinets, that he didn't undertake and finish to perfection.

He was always cheerful, and loved dogs and children, who returned the feeling.

Patrick was athletic and intellectual, loved golf, tennis, politics, and was a master at Trivial Pursuit.

He was a huge sports fan and followed the White Sox, Bulls, Bears and Hawks with a passion.

He was especially kind to the elderly, and helped his grandmother, Lucille Murray, with

any and every project that needed attention at her Lake House.

Patrick was not materialistic, but rather enjoyed fine food and good company as more important than things. Family meant everything to him, and long-time friends (some from as early as kindergarten),

were next in line for his affection.

The hearts of his family and friends are broken, and not having his physical presence among us leaves an enormous void. However, his cheerful spirit, love and kindness are his legacy to us - one

that we will hold in our hearts forever.



Sheila Murray Rave

Aunt of Patrick De Freeuw

Family