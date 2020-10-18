Patrick D. "Denny" Kelly, Age 91, U.S. Army Veteran of Korean War, Born into Eternal Life on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Rollheiser Kelly. Loving father of Denise Kelly (Doug Metcalfe), Jack (Maureen) Kelly, Diane (Matt) Rickert, June Gleason (Bob Valentine), and Maureen (Rick) Ryan, Lynn (John) O'Connor, Ann (Patrick, OLPD) Barron, and the late Laura Ann Rollheiser. "Grandpa Denny" was also loved by his 22 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Mary (the late James) Flynn, the late Frances (the late William) Grannon, the late Margaret (the late John) Komar, Sally (the late Carl) Johnson, the late Charles (Catherine) Kelly, Virginia (Robert) Staudacher, and Lorrie (the late Bill) Conway. Beloved son of the late Charles and Sarah Kelly. Former husband of Millie Olson. He was also loved and will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, and his friends at Smith Village. Denny was a brain donor for the Chicago Health and Aging Project (CHAP). Denny worked as a plumber and estimator for Bruckner Plumbing for over 65 years. Proud member of Plumber's Local Union # 130. Proud member of American Legion Post # 854. Faithful Parishioner of Christ the King Parish and Usher at Sunday 11:00am Mass. Longtime Member of St. Bernadette Golf League. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020, 9:30am-11:00am at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Funeral Mass at 11:00am for Kelly and Rollheiser Families (Maximum 125 in attendance). Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com