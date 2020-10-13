Patrick D. Walsh, of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Maureen nee McAllister. Cherished father of Kathleen (John) Trela, Cheryl (Keith) Mazalin, Maureen (Edward) Griffin Retired C.P.D., Patricia (Eugene) Shukstor, Erin (John Retired C.P.D. & I.S.P.) Burke, James (Laura) Walsh & the late Geraldine Crundwell. Proud grandfather of 22 & great grandfather of 26. Dear brother of Mary (the late Harry) Clark, Fr. Desmond Walsh of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland, Ann (Paul) Hennelly of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland & the late Peter Walsh & Sean Walsh of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland. Loving uncle of many nieces & nephews & great nieces & great nephews both here and across the globe. Funeral Thursday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Thomas More Church, Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
