Patrick E. Guinan Obituary
Patrick E. Guinan, of River Forest; dear brother of Timothy (Ellen), Michael, Sheila (Dan) Martinotti, Mary Beth (Richard) Schumacher, Carol (Michael Carroll) and the late Daniel Guinan; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many; loving son of the late Edward and Joan Guinan. Pat was a devoted and longtime employee of First United Church of Oak Park. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m. until time of Service 11:30 a.m. at First United Church of Oak Park 848 Lake St., Oak Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to First United Church of Oak Park or the Oak Park-River Forest Food Pantry are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
