Patrick F. McLaughlin; Beloved husband of Pamela nee: DiDomenico; Devoted father of Bridget (Mike) McCowan and Robert Scott McLaughlin; Loving Grandpa Caitlyn, Riley, Ryan, Reece, Ryan; Loving Great Grandpa Samuel Patrick; Dear brother of Sheila (Conrad) Benz; Dear uncle of Kim, Vince, James and Jeffrey. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated. For info call 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019