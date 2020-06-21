Devoted husband of Celeste, nee Hayes, for 40 years; Loving father of Sean (Beth), Brandt (Amanda), and Darren; Proud grandpa of Jacob, Samantha, Dex, Calvin, Deacon, and one more on the way; Beloved brother of the late Joyce (Dan) Dolehide; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Funeral Wednesday, all family and friends will meet directly at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St. Orland Park, IL.; Mass 1:00 p.m.; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org, would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.