Devoted husband of Celeste, nee Hayes, for 40 years; Loving father of Sean (Beth), Brandt (Amanda), and Darren; Proud grandpa of Jacob, Samantha, Dex, Calvin, Deacon, and one more on the way; Beloved brother of the late Joyce (Dan) Dolehide; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Funeral Wednesday, all family and friends will meet directly at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St. Orland Park, IL.; Mass 1:00 p.m.; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org, would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
