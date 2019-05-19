|
Patrick G. Higgins, native of Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved husband of Martina nee Kattner; loving father of Margaret (Thomas) Boettjer and Michael (Kim); cherished grandfather of Zachary, Samantha Patrick, Katelin, and Edward; dear brother of Joe and the late Eamon (the late Ellen); fond uncle of Brian, Nora and Teddy; cousin of Anne, Noreen and Mag; Funeral Thursday 9:15 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin) to Our Lady of Mercy Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to EWTN. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019