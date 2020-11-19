Native of Louisburgh, County Mayo, Ireland; Devoted husband of Mary Bridget "Breda", nee Carey; Loving father of Sheila (Mark) Schwarz, Tish "Patti" (Mark) Moore, John (Debbie), Michael (Janet), Kevin, Patrick, Geraldine "Geri" (Rob) Frank, and Julie (late Peter) Mulvey-Steinke; Proud Papa of Casey, Declan, Devin, Shane, Briana, Andrea, Sean, Brendan, Cassie, Shana, Christopher, Caitlin, Krysta, and P.J.; Beloved brother of the late Johnny, Mick, Timothy, the late Tommy Joe, Mary, the late Larry, and the late Anna; Dear great-grandpapa, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many in the U.S., Ireland, and England; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, https://p2p.onecause.com/nationaldiy/memorial/in-memory-of-patick-mulvey
, would be appreciated; Visitation Friday, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Saturday, relatives will meet directly at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park for Mass at 10:30 a.m.; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/mulvey
; Interment Private; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com