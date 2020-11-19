1/
Patrick G. Mulvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Native of Louisburgh, County Mayo, Ireland; Devoted husband of Mary Bridget "Breda", nee Carey; Loving father of Sheila (Mark) Schwarz, Tish "Patti" (Mark) Moore, John (Debbie), Michael (Janet), Kevin, Patrick, Geraldine "Geri" (Rob) Frank, and Julie (late Peter) Mulvey-Steinke; Proud Papa of Casey, Declan, Devin, Shane, Briana, Andrea, Sean, Brendan, Cassie, Shana, Christopher, Caitlin, Krysta, and P.J.; Beloved brother of the late Johnny, Mick, Timothy, the late Tommy Joe, Mary, the late Larry, and the late Anna; Dear great-grandpapa, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many in the U.S., Ireland, and England; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, https://p2p.onecause.com/nationaldiy/memorial/in-memory-of-patick-mulvey, would be appreciated; Visitation Friday, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Saturday, relatives will meet directly at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park for Mass at 10:30 a.m.; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/mulvey; Interment Private; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved