Patrick H. Woods, 94, of Western Springs. Beloved husband of Geraldine Walsh Woods for 63 years. Loving father of Robert (Anita) Woods, John (Karen) Woods, Jeanne (Bob) Bernard, Maureen (Chris) Hipskind, David (Kara) Woods, and 14 grandchildren. A Chicago native, Pat was a proud graduate of St. Felicitas grammar school & De LaSalle Institute High School. During WWII, he was in the V-12 Naval Officer Training program at The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He graduated as the war was ending and stayed on there as a civilian to earn a graduate degree.
Pat had a successful career in sales, working to place products of all kinds onto retailers' shelves. Starting locally after the war, he expanded the firm to cover many leading national accounts. His two oldest sons joined him after college, and they worked together for several decades.
Perhaps his greatest gift was his unique talent at the piano where he could play virtually any song in any key, with sheet music or without. Music brought him together with his wife Gerry, herself an accomplished lyric soprano soloist. Together they performed and directed musical entertainment productions over some 50 years, stretching from the Chicagoland south side across the Western suburbs.
Pat was a 50-year member of LaGrange Country Club, past president and entertainment chairman. He loved playing golf, winter bowling & coaching Little League. With Gerry, he took annual skiing trips to Colorado, dozens of trips to Maui, & traveled through Europe & Asia.
Pat was a devout Catholic and a founding member of St. John of the Cross Parish in Western Springs. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Word on Fire Institute, wordonfire.org.
Visitation Monday January 13th from 3 - 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook.
Funeral Service Tuesday January 14th, prayers at the funeral home 10:15 am proceeding to Mass 11:00 am at St. John of the Cross Church - 5005 Wolf Rd. Western Springs. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020