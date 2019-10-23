Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
3020 N. 76th Court
Elmwood Park, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Patrick J. Brennan, 74, passed away on October 6, 2019. A former Chicago native, he spent his golden years in Albuquerque, NM, his true home. He is survived by his loving son, Paul W., and former wife and friend, Jill Brennan (Ryan). Dear brother of William M. Brennan (Lucy), Lori Strawbridge (Rick), Mary Kay Macchione (Frank), fond uncle and cousin of many. Devoted friend of AA members he helped in his 47 years of sobriety. Pat was grateful for the love of his family and friends, he was a man of deep faith in God and humanity. Family and Friends will gather Saturday, October, 26, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park, Il 60707
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
