Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Briggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. Briggs Obituary
Deacon Patrick J. Briggs, age 74, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, passed away in late October at Northwestern Memorial Hospital holding the loving hand of his ever devoted wife of 41 years, Nancy. Patrick was the incredibly proud father of Kathryn and Daniel, and a mischievous, caring grandfather to Samantha and Aiden. Patrick served proudly in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He moved to Chicago and spent his career advocating for patients and assisting in the growth Northwestern Memorial Hospital as Director of Patient Relations. Patrick was also a dedicated Deacon helping countless individuals grow their faith and find peace. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 3:00 - 8:00 PM at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village on Monday, November 4th for a Lying in State, 10:00 AM until the Service, 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Christus Victor Lutheran Church. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -