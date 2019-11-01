|
|
Deacon Patrick J. Briggs, age 74, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, passed away in late October at Northwestern Memorial Hospital holding the loving hand of his ever devoted wife of 41 years, Nancy. Patrick was the incredibly proud father of Kathryn and Daniel, and a mischievous, caring grandfather to Samantha and Aiden. Patrick served proudly in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He moved to Chicago and spent his career advocating for patients and assisting in the growth Northwestern Memorial Hospital as Director of Patient Relations. Patrick was also a dedicated Deacon helping countless individuals grow their faith and find peace. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 3:00 - 8:00 PM at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village on Monday, November 4th for a Lying in State, 10:00 AM until the Service, 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Christus Victor Lutheran Church. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019