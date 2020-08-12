Patrick J. Butterfield, Age 92, Born into Eternal Life on August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois Kurber Butterfield. Loving and devoted father of Thomas, the late Stephen, Robert "Bobby," and James "Jamie" Butterfield. Proud grandfather of Patrick and Michael and great grandfather of Dominic. Devoted brother of Kathleen Wagner, the late Mary Reidy and the late John Butterfield. Dear brother-in-law of Daniel, Anita Steinke, Floyd, and the late Ronald Kurber. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Assistant Comptroller for the City of Chicago and 50-year member of Christ the King Parish. Family and friends will gather at Christ the King Church 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Friday morning for visitation 9:30am prior to Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Pat will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL with his wife Lois, and their three sons, Stephen, Bobby, and Jamie. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com