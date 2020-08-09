1/1
Patrick J. Curtis
On Friday, July 31st, Pat lost his battle with cancer. Born on October 2, in Chicago, he was 58. He attended UIC, and held a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Though reserved at times, Pat made a lasting impact on those close to him. He was quick-witted, clever, & always ready with the first lyric of any song that came on his preferred radio station WXRT. He loved to make people smile, and found connection to the world through music (specifically Stevie Ray Vaughn & Led Zeppelin). Pat married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betsy) Curtis, née Quaid, in June, 1991. They shared many adventures together, from Spain to the local pond for ice skating and many bike rides along the way. They treasured all of their experiences, and built a life out of love & laughter. Pat had 3 daughters - Shannon, Kaitlyn, & Brenna - and their family of 5 was an unbreakable unit. From planning elaborate vacations to getting everyone skating on the Maggie Daley Ribbon, family was his priority. Pat is also survived by his siblings - Mary, JoAnn, and Jim and many nieces and nephews. Pat's family takes comfort knowing he will be reunited with his father, James, and his beloved grandmother, Frances, who he lovingly referred to as "kiddo". A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in his name to the Wellness House - www.wellnesshouse.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
