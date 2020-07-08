1/
Patrick J. Fahey Sr.
1936 - 2020
Patrick J. Fahey, Sr. of Westchester, age 84. Beloved husband of Madonna, nee Mulroe; loving father of Michael, Patrick (Lea), Mary Beth (Joseph) Doody, Timothy (Janet) and Patricia (Kevin) Walsh; proud grandfather of Elisa, Sean, Erin, Timothy, Kathryn, Joseph, Cara, Ryan, Liam, Morgan and Dawsey; dear brother of Charlene, Peggy and the late Mary Catherine and Caroline. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. (per CDC recommendations, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required). Funeral mass private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Misericordia Home (www.misericordia.com) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Fahey family on the loss of your patriarch. May God comfort and sustain you.
Ronia Bosley
Friend
July 7, 2020
Our love and prayers go to the entire Fahey family. -The Lauber Family
heidi lauber
Friend
July 7, 2020
To the Fahey family: I was very sorry to hear of Pat's passing. My condolences to all of you. Tom Shaughnessy, Kenosha, WI.
Thomas Shaughnessy
July 7, 2020
To Mary, Joe, Sean,Erin, Katherine & Joe:
Our deepest sympathies for the loss of your father/grandfather. We know how much he meant to all of you and are praying for healing through this difficult time.
Ann, Mark & John Straub
Ann Straub
Family
July 7, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Fahey and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
