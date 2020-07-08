Patrick J. Fahey, Sr. of Westchester, age 84. Beloved husband of Madonna, nee Mulroe; loving father of Michael, Patrick (Lea), Mary Beth (Joseph) Doody, Timothy (Janet) and Patricia (Kevin) Walsh; proud grandfather of Elisa, Sean, Erin, Timothy, Kathryn, Joseph, Cara, Ryan, Liam, Morgan and Dawsey; dear brother of Charlene, Peggy and the late Mary Catherine and Caroline. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. (per CDC recommendations, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required). Funeral mass private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Misericordia Home (www.misericordia.com
) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.