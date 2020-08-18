YouPatrick
Youwere born to a simple Irish family that made others always welcome
Youhave carried the same throughout
Yougave your youth’s innocence to the Country that needed soldiers like you-at the time it was needed most
Youtake others to their highest level
Youcared for your parents, like no other
Youare a great father and greater grand father
Youcarry the burdened of others, without the need of expectation, recognition or praise
Youtake care of others in good times and bad
Yousomehow smile, with intensity and purpose in the most difficult of times
Youtouch many, who are better for having been near
Youare our blessed friend
Youare my comrade
Youare our Marine, forever-Semper Fidelis
You... are our hero
AND...
You are you and we thank God for YOUPatrick
With love and respect,
Ruth and Dean Murphy
