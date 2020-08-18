YouPatrick

Youwere born to a simple Irish family that made others always welcome

Youhave carried the same throughout

Yougave your youth’s innocence to the Country that needed soldiers like you-at the time it was needed most

Youtake others to their highest level

Youcared for your parents, like no other

Youare a great father and greater grand father

Youcarry the burdened of others, without the need of expectation, recognition or praise

Youtake care of others in good times and bad

Yousomehow smile, with intensity and purpose in the most difficult of times

Youtouch many, who are better for having been near

Youare our blessed friend

Youare my comrade

Youare our Marine, forever-Semper Fidelis

You... are our hero

AND...

You are you and we thank God for YOUPatrick



With love and respect,

Ruth and Dean Murphy



