Patrick J. Foy
Patrick J. Foy, 75, of Niles, beloved father of Janine (Peter) Witko; loving grandfather of Sheridan and Delaney Witko; dear brother of Peter (Terry), Mary (Martin) Doherty, John, and the late Michael (Linda). Funeral mass at Queen of All Saints Basilica 6280 N. Sauganash Ave. Chicago Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. Online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
August 17, 2020
YouPatrick
Youwere born to a simple Irish family that made others always welcome
Youhave carried the same throughout
Yougave your youth’s innocence to the Country that needed soldiers like you-at the time it was needed most
Youtake others to their highest level
Youcared for your parents, like no other
Youare a great father and greater grand father
Youcarry the burdened of others, without the need of expectation, recognition or praise
Youtake care of others in good times and bad
Yousomehow smile, with intensity and purpose in the most difficult of times
Youtouch many, who are better for having been near
Youare our blessed friend
Youare my comrade
Youare our Marine, forever-Semper Fidelis
You... are our hero
AND...
You are you and we thank God for YOUPatrick

With love and respect,
Ruth and Dean Murphy
Ruth and Dean Murphy
Friend
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
