Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Patrick J. Frainey

Age 85, a resident of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of 36 years to Karen Frainey; proud father of James (Suzanne), late Patrick, Thomas, and Dawn (Eric); cherished grandfather of 11 and treasured great-grandfather of 7. Patrick was born in Chicago in 1934, he attended Mt. Carmel High school and was on the wrestling team. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran and serving from 1953-1960. Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020
