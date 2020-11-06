Beloved husband of Mary (nee Ridge) for 56 years; loving father of Patrick, Joseph (Siobhán), Mary (Edward) Van Poucke, Brian (Michelle), David, Sheila (Adrian) Haugh-Medina, and Eileen (Patrick) Brennan; proud and cherished grandfather of 19; dear brother of Mary Collins, Teresa Reilly, Ann O'Shea, Paul, Michael, and the late Timothy, Thomas, and Joseph. Proud member of Local 399 Stationary Engineers. Native of Killard Doonbeg, Co. Clare, Ireland. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 10:15 a.m. to St. Priscilla Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation or Catholic Extension are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com