1/
Patrick J. Haugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Ridge) for 56 years; loving father of Patrick, Joseph (Siobhán), Mary (Edward) Van Poucke, Brian (Michelle), David, Sheila (Adrian) Haugh-Medina, and Eileen (Patrick) Brennan; proud and cherished grandfather of 19; dear brother of Mary Collins, Teresa Reilly, Ann O'Shea, Paul, Michael, and the late Timothy, Thomas, and Joseph. Proud member of Local 399 Stationary Engineers. Native of Killard Doonbeg, Co. Clare, Ireland. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 10:15 a.m. to St. Priscilla Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation or Catholic Extension are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Priscilla Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
My Thoughts & Prayers are With You All!
Pat will be Dearly Missed Our Neighborhood! Love To All!
Pati Barrett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved