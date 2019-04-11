Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Patrick J. McBride

Patrick J. McBride, age 79, US Army Veteran, beloved husband of Maureen (nee Leahy); loving father of Patrick (Dana) McBride, Jennifer McBride, Kate (Brian) Cotter and Theresa (Steve) Barkley; cherished grandfather of Delaney, Molly and Patrick McBride, Jimmy, Patrick and Fiona Cotter, Breanna and Aiden Barkley ; dearest brother of Jim, Nick (Nancy) and Jack (Margaret) McBride. Pat was blessed to have received extraordinary care from his nurse Joan Perryman. Pat was a longtime member of the Chicago Board of Trade and Midlothian Country Club. Visitation Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 4293200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
