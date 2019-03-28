Patrick McClintock, 71, of Chicago, IL and Richmond, VA died March 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Ivan J. McClintock and Virginia Meeks McClintock and his sister Theresa McClintock Crouse. He is survived by his sisters Mary McClintock Arnold (Charles) and Elizabeth McClintock (Terry Johnson), brother-in-law Stephen Crouse and nieces, a nephew and other family members and friends across the country. Pat spent his school years in WV and most of his adult life in Chicago working as a library technology consultant. He was much-loved by everyone - a bright, witty, caring person, an accomplished musician with a love for gypsy jazz and a sought-after partner for bridge. In recent years he was diagnosed with ALS and moved from his beloved Chicago to be with family in Richmond. Memorial celebrations of his life will be held later in both locations. Memorial contributions can be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary