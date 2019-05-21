Home

Patrick J. McConville Obituary
Patrick J. McConville; beloved husband of Joan nee McIntyre; loving father of Mary Faith, Patricia, Michael and the late Tony; dear brother of Erin (Jordan), Michael (Evelyn) and Kathleen (Michael); fond brother-in-law of Bernadette McIntyre, Frances Jordan, and Patricia Leinen; cherished uncle and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) and Thursday 9:00 AM at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church, 920 Granville Ave, Park Ridge, until Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Salvation Army and Maryville Crisis Nursery. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
